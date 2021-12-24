WATCH: Joni Mitchell Debuts 1st Official 'River' Video

Fifty years after she released the song, Canadian music legend Joni Mitchell on Thursday premiered the first official video for “River.”

The track, part of Mitchell’s acclaimed 1971 album Blue, comes to life in an animated video directed by Matvey Rezanov that features the singer’s watercolour painting.

“‘River’ expresses regret at the end of a relationship…but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell explained, in a release. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.”

The 78-year-old was celebrated earlier this month at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors and will be recognized as MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy in January. Her box set Joni Mitchell: Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) is nominated for Best Historical Album at the Grammys.

Watch the video for “River” below: