WATCH: Jordan Davis Debuts Video For 'Buy Dirt' Ft. Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis on Tuesday premiered the video for his latest single “Buy Dirt” featuring Luke Bryan.

The track, which Davis wrote with his brother Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins, was released last month from his new EP of the same name.

“Find the one you can’t live without / Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground / Do what you love but call it work,” he sings. “Add a few limbs to your family tree / and watch their pencils marks / and the grass in the yard / all grow up / ‘Cause the truth about it is / it all goes by real quick / You can’t buy happiness / but you can buy dirt.”

The 33-year-old told Sounds Like Nashville how he got Bryan on the song. “I left him a text message with the song attached and told him how much it meant to me. He got right back to me within a couple minutes and said he loved it,” Davis recalled.

“He wanted to live with it, make sure he would be right for the song. He called me a week later and said yes. He's one of busiest guys out there and for him to be part of it speaks for the song.”

Watch the “Buy Dirt” video below: