WATCH: Joshua Bassett Premieres 'Smoke Slow' Video

Joshua Bassett’s new single “Smoke Slow” comes with a warning: Don’t smoke.

A disclaimer at the beginning of the song’s video reads: “Joshua Bassett does not endorse smoking of any kind. Nicotine is an addictive chemical that has harmful and potentially fatal consequences. It’s (sic) portrayal in this video is strictly for entertainment.”

The video, directed by Bassett with Michael J. Murphy, shows the 21-year-old singer smoking a cigarette at a house party. He sings: “She asks for a light / As our secrets spill on the window sill / We’re buyin' more time / While we kill ourselves as we both inhale.”

Love, Victor star Michael Cimino makes a cameo in the video.

Bassett is scheduled to kick off a brief tour with a show at Toronto’s Axis Lounge on Sept. 9.

Watch the video for "Smoke Slow" below: