WATCH: JP Saxe, Maren Morris Debut 'Line By Line'

Canada’s JP Saxe has collaborated with another talented female artist – country star Maren Morris – for the new song “Line By Line.”

“My first thought about this song is that it’s surreal I get to be sharing it with one of my favourite artists ever,” the Toronto native said, in a release.

Last year, Saxe and Julia Michaels released “If The World Was Ending,” which went on to earn a Song of the Year nomination at the Grammys.

Saxe explained that “Line By Line” was inspired by the challenges of being a songwriter. “We spend a lot of our lives trying to bottle up a feeling into a song, and often, the biggest feelings, the best ones – the complicated, detailed, messy, incredible ones – just aren’t going to fit,” he said, adding that “Line By Line” is about “how one song just isn’t enough to capture it all, but how we’re just going to keep writing, futilely and lovingly, anyway.”

Morris gushed about the song – and the process of crafting it with Saxe.

“I have always loved being contemplative of the artist vs. muse relationship in songs. ‘Line by Line’ acts as a promise that I’ll never be done writing about my muse in this life because he can’t be summed up in one song,” she explained, in a release. “Writing that day with JP was the most fluid, inspiring session. He’s a lyrical faucet. He threw out the line ‘immortalizing my sincerity’ and it blew my mind. All in all, we wrote the whole song in an hour and immediately recorded it.”

Watch the video for “Line By Line” below: