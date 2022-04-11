WATCH: Julian Lennon Performs 'Imagine' Publicly For 1st Time

Julian Lennon has performed his late father’s classic anthem “Imagine” in response to the “unimaginable tragedy” of the war on Ukraine.

“As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE,” the 59-year-old wrote on YouTube on Saturday.

“Why now, after all these years? I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…

“The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for…”

Lennon shared his version of the 1971 song, accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, as part of a social media campaign for Ukraine relief efforts.

“As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere,” Lennon wrote. “I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart.”

Watch Julian Lennon perform "Imagine" below: