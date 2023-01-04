WATCH: Justin Bieber Dances To Beyoncé Song

Justin Bieber was able to let loose over the New Year’s weekend at a show in Aspen, Colorado by self-described “nu-disco” act OneUpDuo.

“Minding our business so hard that we didn't realize Justin Bieber was jamming in our faces,” they wrote on a clip posted to TikTok that shows the Canadian pop star dancing at the front of the stage while the band covered Beyoncé’s 2011 hit “Love On Top.”

The caption read: “Omg we need a do-over so we can hand him a microphone … [For real] tho he was so kind and full of beautiful energy.” In a reply to a comment, they wrote: “He was LIVING.”

OneUpDuo shared the same clip on Instagram and wrote: “When @justinbieber is jamming right in front of us and we had NO idea…”

Bieber was in Aspen with his wife Hailey celebrating the holiday with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and others.

OneUpDuo made history in 2018 when they became the first same-sex duo to compete on the U.S. version of The Voice. Adam Bastien and his husband Jerome Bell earned chair-turns from Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton with their cover of The Spinners’ classic “Could It Be I'm Falling in Love.” The pair chose Team Kelly but were not able to make it past the Battle rounds.

In the comments, many people said they are glad OneUpDuo didn’t notice Bieber.

“You guys not noticing him made him enjoy it more kinda,” wrote one. Another opined: “He was probably very happy just being able to be part of the audience. You gave him a real gift. Even if it was inadvertent.”

Check out Bieber's moves below: