WATCH: Justin Bieber Debuts Dramatic 'Hold On' Video

Justin Bieber gets personal on his new single “Hold On” from his forthcoming album Justice.

“We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes,” he sings in the chorus. “Take my hand and hold on / Tell me everything that you need to say / ’Cause I know how it feels to be someone who loses their way.”

(Close your eyes and picture Gotye singing "And I don't even need your love" from 2011's "Somebody That I Used To Know" when Bieber sings "'We all know I should be the one...")

The 27-year-old Canadian once again enlisted Colin Tilley to direct a dramatic music video. The “Hold On” visual has Bieber going to desperate measures to get the cash needed for his partner’s cancer treatment. (She is played by Christine Ko, who currently stars in Bieber’s pal Lil Dicky’s series Dave.)

Late last month, Bieber announced that Justice – his sixth studio album, out just 13 months after Changes – will drop on March 19. In addition to “Hold On,” the collection includes “Holy” ft. Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” ft. Benny Blanco and “Anyone.”

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity,” he wrote in a message he shared on social media. “In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.”

Watch the video for Bieber’s “Hold On” below: