WATCH: Justin Bieber Debuts 'Peaches' Video

Justin Bieber has premiered the video for “Peaches,” one of the songs off his just-released album Justice.

The Canadian singer paired up with fellow Canadian singer Daniel Caesar, as well as Giveon (who last year guested on another Canadian’s track – Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle”).

The video was directed by Bieber’s frequent collaborator, Colin Tilley.

“I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, s**t / I get my weed from California, that's that s**t,” sings Bieber. “I took my chick up to the North, yeah, bad a** b**ch / I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it.”

Justice is Bieber’s sixth studio album and comes only 13 months after the release of Changes.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity,” read a message he shared on social media last month. “In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

Bieber's message continued: “I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

In November, Bieber earned Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Changes), Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”) and Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions” ft. Quavo) but Bieber complained that he was not recognized in the R&B categories.

“I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album,” he wrote in a message on Instagram. “It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

(Bieber’s only Grammy win last Sunday was for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Dan+Shay, “10,000 Hours.”)

In early March, Bieber released “Hold On,” which interpolates the 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye, which itself samples 1967’s “Seville” by the late Brazilian musician Luiz Bonfá.

“Hold On” had a disappointing debut at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. Before it, “Anyone” managed to peak at No. 6 but is currently No. 38 after 10 weeks on the chart.

Last March, eight U.S. stadium shows on his Changes tour had to be downgraded to arenas due to poor ticket sales, according to Variety. (Billboard reported the same earlier this month.) Currently, thousands of seats remain unsold for each of Bieber’s five concerts in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal in July.

The pressure is on, therefore, for Justice to prevail on the Billboard 200 album chart. All five of Bieber’s previous studio albums went to No. 1, as did 2011’s Never Say Never: The Remixes and 2013’s Believe Acoustic.

Last February, Bieber became the youngest artist to earn seven No. 1 albums, breaking a record set nearly 60 years ago by Elvis Presley.

Check out the video for “Peaches” below: