WATCH: Justin Bieber Drops 'Anyone' During NYE Concert

Canada’s Justin Bieber wrapped up his jam-packed comeback year with a concert live-streamed around the world and a brand new song.

The 26-year-old pop star performed his full-length show since cutting short the Purpose World Tour in 2017 from the grounds of the Beverly Hilton hotel on New Year’s Eve.

Backed by dancers and pyrotechnics, Bieber did updated versions of hits like 2010’s “Baby” and acoustic takes on 2013’s “All That Matters” and 2015’s “Love Yourself.” He also performed his 2010 collaboration with Skrillex and Diplo, "Where Are Ü Now.”

The setlist included the new song “Anyone,” which dropped at midnight along with a video (watch it at the bottom of this article) directed by Colin Tilley and missing Bieber's tattoos.

Among those watching Bieber’s show in person (from a balcony of the hotel) was Billie Eilish. Of course, his wife Hailey was also there.

“My wife told me not to call her out tonight but I’m going to anyways because I love her so much,” said Bieber. “I just want to say baby I love you so much. I’m so happy to be on this journey with you. You are the absolute love my whole existence.”

He then dedicated “Holy” to her.

Watch the video for "Anyone" below: