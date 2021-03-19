WATCH: Justin Bieber Performs On 'Late Late Show'

Justin Bieber marked the release of his new album Justice on Friday with an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Canadian singer performed “Hold On,” the single he released on March 5.

“Hold On” interpolates the melody of Gotye’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know.” (Gotye – aka Walter de Backer – has a songwriting credit on “Hold On,” along with the late Brazilian musician Luiz Bonfá, whose 1967 track “Seville” is sampled in “Somebody That I Used to Know.”)

“Hold On” is also credited to Bieber, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion and Louis Bell.

The track had a disappointing No. 26 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Justice is Bieber’s sixth studio album and comes only 13 months after the release of Changes. It was released along with a video for “Peaches.”

Watch Bieber perform "Hold On" on The Late Late Show: