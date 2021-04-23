WATCH: Justin Bieber Sings 'Lonely' For Inmates

Video has surfaced showing Justin Bieber performing his song “Lonely” for a captive audience last month.

As previously reported, the Canadian pop star visited the California State Prison in L.A. County on March 23 with his pastor to support its “faith-based programs.”

Now, TMZ has posted a clip in which Bieber is singing “Lonely,” accompanied only by acoustic guitar, for a group of about a dozen prisoners. According to the website, it was one of at least three songs Bieber performed.

The singer got a taste of life behind bars in 2014 when he was arrested in Miami Beach on suspicion of driving under the influence, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with an expired license.

After being processed by Miami Beach Police Department, Bieber was held in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center until his $2,500 U.S. bond was posted. In all, he spent less than 10 hours in custody.

“It was really cold,” he told Complex. “That was the worst part about it. It’s freezing; it’s uncomfortable; there are people in there you just don’t want to be around.”

Watch the clip below: