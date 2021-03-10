WATCH: Justin Bieber Tells Toronto Maple Leafs To 'Hold On'

Justin Bieber shared a message Wednesday for his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans: "Hold On."

The Canadian pop star premiered a special “Maple Leafs Love Letter” video for his new single “Hold On.” Opening with drone footage of Toronto, the video showcases players on the ice and off and includes quick shots of superfan Bieber.

On Instagram, the Toronto Maple Leafs called it “the collab you didn’t know you needed.”

Bieber has shared at least eight Instagram posts dedicated to the Leafs so far this year. In January, he declared “this is the year” for the team, which hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in 54 years. On March 2nd, he wrote “they just cant stop the boyzz” following the team’s 3-0 win over Edmonton.

The original video for “Hold On” came out last Friday. The track – which interpolates Gotye’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used To Know” – is on Bieber’s new album Justice, which drops March 19.

Watch the “Maple Leafs Love Letter” version of “Hold On” below: