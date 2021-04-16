WATCH: Justin Fancy Shares 'Makes Me Wanna' Video

Canadian country singer Justin Fancy has premiered a video for his latest single, “Makes Me Wanna.”

The COVID-19 lockdown in Newfoundland meant the video had to be created using footage of Samantha Picco from Fancy’s previous videos for “Sure Beats A Good Time" and “Think About You” complemented by footage shot safely inside a St. John’s recording studio.

“Makes Me Wanna” is the second single from Fancy’s 2020 album Sure Beats A Good Time.

He has said the song is about “thinking back on a past relationship and the feeling of struggling to understand why you can’t get over someone.”

Fancy hails from Conception Bay, where he grew up listening to country storytellers like Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. He wrote songs influenced by Alan Jackson, Vince Gill and Travis Tritt and went on to test them out on St. John’s music scene.

Fancy was named MusicNL’s 2020 Country Artist of the Year and Rising Star of the Year and is up for an East Coast Music Award next month.

Watch the video for “Makes Me Wanna” below: