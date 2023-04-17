WATCH: Katy Perry Brings North West On Stage In Vegas

Katy Perry had an special guest dancer on stage during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night.

The pop star brought up North West, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and rapper Ye. (Kardashian was in the audience.)

“I'm a huge fan of your TikTok,” Perry told the 9-year-old. “I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer is to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

West asked Perry if she could have her friends – including Selena Gomez’s half-sister Gracie Teefey – join her on stage.

Perry had them show off their moves to her 2017 hit “Swish Swish.”

Before the song, though, Perry asked West what she wants to be when she grows up. Her response? “Everything.”

Katy Perry: Play is scheduled to run at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas until Nov. 4.