WATCH: Katy Perry Hypes Food Delivery Apps

Katy Perry is the latest music star to hype food delivery service SkipTheDishes.

“Want my curry in a hurry / Extra sauce on the low,” the pop star sings in the new commercial. “A little sushi while I watch a movie / Papaya salad while I sing a ballad / Need some ice cream, make it a swirl / Gotta treat this California girl.”

The spot, which comes in 30-second and one-minute versions, was directed by Dave Meyers, who helmed Perry’s videos for “Firework” and “Swish Swish.”

Perry’s commercial is also airing in the UK and Ireland for Just Eat and in Australia for Menulog – both brands that are part of the same Dutch parent company as Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes. There are also versions for Just Eat in markets like Italy, Spain and Denmark.

In 2020, Perry’s “California Gurls” guest Snoop Dogg appeared in a “Did Somebody Say” commercial for the food delivery apps.

Check out a few versions of Perry’s commercial: