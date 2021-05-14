WATCH: Katy Perry Premieres Pokémon Track 'Electric'

More than three months after announcing her role in Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, Katy Perry has released “Electric” from the forthcoming collection Pokémon 25: The Album.

“There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric,” the pop star sings on the track, which was made with The Monsters & Strangerz, Jon Bellion and Bruce Weigner.

“Electric” comes with a video shot in Hawaii and directed by Carlos López Estrada.

In a release, Perry explained: “The song’s themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.”

Perry is part of the “global music celebration” for Pokémon’s 25th, which was announced in late January. In February, Post Malone performed a virtual concert as part of the promotion.

Watch the “Electric” video below: