WATCH: Katy Perry Suffers Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction

Katy Perry really let it rip on an episode of American Idol that aired Monday.

The pop star’s pants split open when she bent over while singing the “put your hands on me and my skintight jeans” line from her 2010 hit “Teenage Dream” with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during a break in a taping last November.

Perry laughed off the wardrobe malfunction and dispatched crew members to get her some gaffer tape for a quick fix.

Bryan tweeted at Perry “this is supposed to be a family show,” to which she replied “family, my ass.”

Watch the hilarious moment below: