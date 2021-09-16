WATCH: Keith Urban, Breland Cover 'Lean On Me'

Keith Urban and Breland are helping raise more money for flood relief efforts in Tennessee by sharing a cover of “Lean On Me.”

The pair – with Urban on piano – sang part of the 1972 Bill Withers classic while Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman looked on.

Urban captioned the clip with an appeal for donations.

“So good singing with you! And for such a great cause,” Breland commented on the post.

Both stars were part of Hometown Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 13, an event organized by Loretta Lynn.