WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers A Canadian... Again

For the fifth time this month, Kelly Clarkson has paid tribute to a Canadian artist on her eponymous daytime talk show.

On an episode that aired Thursday, Clarkson sang “Adia,” a track from Sarah McLachlan’s 1997 album Surfacing.

In 2018, McLachlan admitted the song was inspired by the time she “crossed a line” and fell in love with her best friend’s ex, Ashwin Sood. They were married from 1997 to 2008 and share two daughters.

Earlier this month, Clarkson put her spin on "Take My Breath" by Toronto's The Weeknd, “working” by Calgary native Tate McRae (and Khalid) and "Both Sides Now" by Canadian icon Joni Mitchell.

Clarkson also covered “Hands Clean,” the 2002 song by Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette, who tweeted: “I love me my @kellyclarkson.”

Check out her cover of "Adia" below: