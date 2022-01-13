WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Alanis Morissette's 'Hands Clean'

Canada’s Alanis Morissette has given her stamp of approval to a cover of one of her songs by Kelly Clarkson.

“I love me my @kellyclarkson,” the Ottawa-born singer tweeted on Wednesday.

For the “Kellyoke” segment on an episode of her daytime talk show, Clarkson put her spin on “Hands Clean.”

The original was written and produced by Morissette for her 2002 album Under Rug Swept.

Watch Clarkson perform “Hands Clean” below: