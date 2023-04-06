WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Another Canadian Song

Kelly Clarkson has once again showed her love for Canadian artists by covering a Joni Mitchell song.

On Wednesday’s episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, Clarkson performed “A Case of You” from the 1971 album Blue.

Staying true to the original, Clarkson was backed by a lone Appalachian dulcimer as she sang: “If you want me I’ll be in the bar / On the back of a cartoon coaster / In the blue TV screen light / I drew a map of Canada / Oh, Canada / With your face sketched on it twice.”

During the show’s “Kellyoke” segment, Clarkson has previously covered Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” and a long list of songs by Canadian artists, including the Guess Who’s “American Woman,” The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” and “Call Out My Name,” Alanis Morissette’s “Hands Clean,” Sarah McLachlan’s “Adia” and Tate McRae’s “working.”

The inaugural American Idol winner and current coach on The Voice will soon release Chemistry, her first collection of non-holiday original songs since 2017.

Clarkson had success in 2004 with her recording of “Breakaway” – co-written by Canada’s Avril Lavigne – for the soundtrack to The Princes Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. It became the title track of her second studio album, which included two songs – “Walk Away” and “Where Is Your Heart” co-written by Canadians Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida.

Watch Clarkson perform “A Case of You” below: