WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Scares Band Members

Kelsea Ballerini is getting into the spirit of Halloween a little early.

Over the weekend, the country star shared a video on TikTok showing her having a little fun with her band while on tour as opener for the Jonas Brothers.

“It’s spooky season,” Ballerini explained. “I bought a mask. I’m bored on tour and I’m going to scare my band. Here we go.”

The singer manages to surprise her musicians – except for one – on and around their buses.

“Goodness gracious, that Ian’t right,” said one.

Watch the clips below: