WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Scares Band Members
Kelsea Ballerini is getting into the spirit of Halloween a little early.
Over the weekend, the country star shared a video on TikTok showing her having a little fun with her band while on tour as opener for the Jonas Brothers.
“It’s spooky season,” Ballerini explained. “I bought a mask. I’m bored on tour and I’m going to scare my band. Here we go.”
The singer manages to surprise her musicians – except for one – on and around their buses.
“Goodness gracious, that Ian’t right,” said one.
Watch the clips below:
