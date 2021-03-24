WATCH: Kevin Bacon Sings Backstreet Boys To Farm Animals

Who hasn’t dreamed of listening to Kevin Bacon sing a Backstreet Boys classic for an audience of alpacas?

Those dreams came true this week when the 62-year-old actor serenaded his four-legged farm friends with an acoustic version of “I Want It That Way.”

Bacon – who regularly shares covers in his “Goat Songs” videos – was challenged to do the song by AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys.

“Challenge accepted,” Bacon said before crouching down to sing inside a corral of alpacas and goats.

McLean was thrilled. “Bro, honest to god I never thought you’d do it and you did,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “You’re a legend. Thank you, sir. Hell yeah, ya’ll, let’s go!”

Bacon’s video was also shared on the official Backstreet Boys Instagram account. “You killed this @kevinbacon!!! Love it,” read the caption. “Of course the goats stole the show, please send our love.”

(If you're wondering, there are only three degrees of separation between Bacon and McLean: McLean is in Backstreet Boys with Kevin Richardson, who was in 2011’s The Casserole Club with Michael Maize, who was in the 2017 TV movie Story of a Girl with Bacon.)