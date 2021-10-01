WATCH: Kiefer Sutherland Sings About Toronto

Actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland on Friday released an homage to Toronto, the city where he grew up.

“Bloor Street” is the title track from Sutherland’s forthcoming third studio album – and his first since 2019’s Reckless & Me. It's set to drop on Jan. 21, 2022.

“Walking down Bloor Street / I make the right on Yonge / This old town and I’ve gone / Round for round,” Sutherland sings. “But this is where I’m from.

“I can feel the wind coming off the lake / It cuts right to the bone / A crooked smile grows on my face / ‘Cause now I know I’m home.”

Sutherland, 54, was born in London, England to Canadian actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas. The family moved to California when he was a toddler but, when he was 10 or 11, Kiefer moved to Toronto with his mother.

Despite his Hollywood success, Sutherland has regularly returned to Toronto to work, including in the series Designated Survivor and films like 2006’s The Sentinel and 2014’s Pompeii.

“Bloor Street” debuted with a video directed by Tom Kirk that blends performance clips with family photos and archival footage of Toronto. Check it out below: