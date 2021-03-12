WATCH: Lady A Debuts 'Like A Lady'

Lady A has released “Like a Lady,” a catchy song with the trio’s Hillary Scott providing the lead vocals.

“I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard. I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back – and I think that’s a lot of us,” explains Scott, in a release. “You are your most authentic self in blue jeans with a tequila drink, ya know?”

Scott, who penned the track with Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock, said she was inspired by female independence anthems like Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“It was like ‘How can we do our version of that?,’” she said.

Scott’s bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood said they were happy to sing along.

“One of the coolest parts of being in a co-ed band is being able to share those different perspectives,” Kelley admitted, “so that’s just part of what we get to do.”

Haywood agreed. “We’re honoured to stand alongside Hillary. We’ve had a front row seat to her strength over the years and we love linking arms with her on this song.”

Scott believes their participation is a powerful statement. “It’s super important for strong, great men to stand beside women and propel them forward,” she said. “I hope it makes fans feel confident too, it brings them joy and just gets people excited about seeing live music again.”

Watch the video for “Like a Lady” below: