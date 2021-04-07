WATCH: Lady Gaga Appears In Dom Pérignon Visual

Lady Gaga showcases outfits styled by Haus of Gaga in a minute-long visual in partnership with champagne brand Dom Pérignon.

“With creative visionary Nick Knight, Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga have created the Queendom: a world where absolute creative freedom rules,” reads the description. “A world born from the collision of their two effervescent energies. It invites us to move forward and embrace this power for ourselves, to encourage it and affirm it for everyone to see.”

The video is set to Gaga’s Chromatica track “Free Woman” and is part of a collaboration with Dom Pérignon announced at the end of March.

A limited edition sculpture around 110 bottles of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006, designed by Gaga and Nicola Formichetti, will be sold to benefit the pop star’s Born This Way Foundation.

In 2018, the champagne maker appointed rocker Lenny Kravitz its Global Creative Director. Several limited edition bottles designed by Kravitz were introduced in 2019.

In Canada, celebrities are prohibited from appearing in commercials for alcohol on television and radio.

Dom Pérignon is produced by Moët & Chandon. Both brands are owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which also owns Veuve Cliquot, Krug, the California sparkling wine Chandon and half of Armand de Brignac.

Watch the video below: