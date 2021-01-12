WATCH: Lana Del Rey Debuts 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' Video

Lana Del Rey has premiered a video for “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” the title track of her forthcoming album.

Del Rey announced that her seventh studio album will drop on March 19. It includes a cover of Canadian singer Joni Mitchell’s 1970 song “For Free.”

The album was originally scheduled for release last September but was delayed due to COVID-19.

In a comment she later deleted on her Instagram post, Del Rey explained the apparent lack of diversity among the women pictured on the album cover and in the video.

“These are my best friends,” she wrote. “And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of colour on this records (sic) picture and that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Del Rey said her friends are “all a beautiful mix of everything – some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do.”

The singer, who took heat early last year for comparing her struggles to those of women of colour, got surprisingly defensive. “In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to,” she wrote. “So before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital (sic), I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.”

