WATCH: LANCO Debuts 'Near Mrs.' Video

Country group LANCO has premiered the video for “Near Mrs.”

Directed by Devon Lancaster, it blends a live performance by the band with personal footage of the members’ wives.

“When we got together to write ‘Near Mrs.’ we focused on how things happen in life to lead you to where you are today,” said LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster, who penned the track with Shane McAnally and Jeremy Spillman, in a release.

“Personally, there are a lot of double meanings throughout this song, and the music video gives a glimpse into that. We get to look back at some of the first moments with our wives…to weddings and babies…and it’s going to be pretty special to have for years to come.”

"Near Mrs." is the first song of 2021 from LANCO, which hasn't released a new album since their 2018 debut Hallelujah Nights.

Watch the “Near Mrs.” video below: