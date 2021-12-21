WATCH: Lauren Alaina Invited By Trisha Yearwood To Join Opry

Lauren Alaina fell to her knees and cried on Saturday night as Trisha Yearwood surprised her with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

“What words can I use to convey what this means to me?,” Alaina captioned a set of photos from the moment she shared on Instagram. “The @opry is the most magical place on earth. It takes my breath away every single time I step out on that stage. It has been my biggest dream in my career to become an official member of the Opry family.

“It was certainly a night to reMEMBER. It is an honour, and I will never be able to say thank you enough.”

Alaina, 27, was performing on the Opry stage when Yearwood appeared on a video screen at the back of the stage with a Christmas greeting for the audience. She then walked out on the stage.

“I have the honour — you're gonna make me cry — I have the honour of asking you on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry if you would please accept our invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry?”

Overcome with emotion, Alaina admitted she has “not cried like this in a really long time.” Yearwood told her: ”Country music is in good hands with you. Soak up every second!”

Alaina debuted at the Opry in 2011 and has performed there more than 50 times. Earlier this year, Lady A, Carly Pearce, The Isaacs and Mandy Barnett were invited to join the Opry.