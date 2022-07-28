WATCH: LeAnn Rimes Marks 'Blue' Anniversary

LeAnn Rimes celebrated the success of her debut single – a cover of the 1958 Bill Mack song “Blue” – in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“how it (kind of) started vs how it’s (still) going,” Rimes captioned video clips of performances of the song many years apart. “26 years ago to the day #blue hit the #1 spot and i am grateful to still be performing it now.

“thank you for making little le’s wildest dreams come true and supporting me ever since!”

In fact, “Blue” never reached “the #1 spot” – it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Chart and at No. 26 on the Hot 100 – so Rimes was referring to the album Blue, which started a run in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart on July 27, 1996.