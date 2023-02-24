WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Fans Keep Singing As He Experiences Tourette's Tics

Lewis Capaldi fans in Germany showed their support this week when Tourette’s tics affected his ability to sing.

The 26-year-old struggled while performing his 2018 hit “Someone You Loved” at Festhalle in Frankfurt but the crowd continued singing along, raising the volume for the chorus.

A clip of the moment was shared on TikTok, sparking comments like “Humans humaning can be so healing to watch sometimes.” Others expressed their support for Capaldi, including singer Jax. “He makes me melt,” she commented. “This is so raw and beautiful.”

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers shared the clip in an Instagram Story and captioned it: "Protect my brother [Lewis Capaldi] at all costs. He's the king."

Capaldi revealed last September that he is living with Tourette’s syndrome.

"I do this shoulder twitch quite a lot. You see it underneath TikToks and stuff, people like, 'why's he twitching?' Which is fine," he told fans during an Instagram Live. "Curiosity is fine and I get it.”

The Scottish singer said the diagnosis was "a new thing" and he has not learned much about the neurological disorder that causes tics – involuntary twitches, movements, or sounds.

Capaldi said he got a Botox injection in his shoulder to control the tics. "It works for a bit but it gets worse," he shared. "The worst thing about it is when I'm excited, I get it. When I'm stressed, I get it. When I'm happy, I get it.

“Some days it’s more painful than others … sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable but it's not that big a deal. It looks a lot worse than it looks. I guess that’s it.”

Earlier on in his current tour, Capaldi took to social media to assure fans who noticed him twitching on stage. “It’s not an issue in the slightest, I’m absolutely fine,” he said. "It’s just this happens when I get like tired, nervous, excited, whatever.”