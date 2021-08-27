WATCH: Liam Payne Premieres 'Sunshine' Video

Liam Payne on Friday released “Sunshine,” a song from the forthcoming animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, along with a video that has him interacting with characters from the movie.

“It's so good to finally share this with you all,” Payne tweeted.

The 27-year-old singer also voices a minor character in Ron’s Gone Wrong, which is about a kid named Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his friendship with an electronic device named Ron (Zach Galifianakis).

The movie, which opens in cinemas in October, also features the voices of Olivia Colman and Ed Helms.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in 2019 and collaborated with Alesso on last year’s Midnight Hour EP and with Dixie D’Amelio on the single “Naughty List.”

Watch the video for “Sunshine” below: