WATCH: Lil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Lil Nas X, who blended hip hop and country music with his smash hit “Old Town Road” three years ago, has delivered his take on Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.”

Appearing on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the rap star described the 1973 song as “beautifully sad” and said he wanted to cover it because he likes “the country twang in it.”

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was just certified 15x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America – becoming the first single ever to hit the milestone.

The track was named Musical Event of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019, in addition to a pair of Grammys.

Lil Nas X’s just-released debut album includes “Am I Dreaming” featuring Miley Cyrus, who happens to be Parton’s godmother.

Check out his cover of “Jolene” below: