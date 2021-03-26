WATCH: Lil Nas X Debuts 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Lil Nas X has released his first new music of the year, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” – which came with a visually stunning video that already has people buzzing.

Co-directed with Tanu Muino, the video shows mythical characters like Eve getting down with the snake and Satan getting a lap dance.

The 21-year-old “Old Town Road” star, whose real name is Montero Hill, shared a letter to his 14-year-old self when the track debuted.

“I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer,” he explained. “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

Lil Nas X came out publicly in June 2019.

“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f**k out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” will be part of Lil Nas X’s forthcoming debut album. His breakout hit “Old Town Road” was recently certified a record-breaking 14x Platinum in the U.S. In Canada, the song was certified Diamond, representing sales of 800,000, in 2019.

Watch the video below: (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive.)