WATCH: Lil Nas X Goes On Trial In Teaser For New Single

Lil Nas X shows off his comedy chops in a teaser that debuted Monday for his forthcoming single “Industry Baby.”

No doubt inspired by Eddie Murphy and Tyler Perry, the rapper plays four characters – in addition to himself – in a courtroom sketch where he pokes fun at Nike’s trademark complaint about his “Satan Shoes” as well as controversy about his sexuality.

“Yeah, lock him up, throw away the key,” a juror (played by Lil Nas X) declares before the judge (also played by Lil Nas X) sentences him to “five years in Montero State Prison.”

The video hypes “Industry Baby,” ft. Jack Harlow, which was produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West and comes out July 23.