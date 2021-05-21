WATCH: Lil Nas X Premieres 'Sun Goes Down'

Lil Nas X has shared a video for “Sun Goes Down,” the second song he will perform on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

The track comes a little less than two months after the rapper premiered “MONTERO (Call Me By My Name),” which became his second No. 1 hit in the U.S.

Lil Nas X co-directed the “Sun Goes Down” video, which shows him going back to his high school years.

“This song is very important to me,” the rapper tweeted.

Watch “Sun Goes Down” below: