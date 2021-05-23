WATCH: Lil Nas X Splits His Pants In 'SNL' Debut

Lil Nas X was packing too much heat during his performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” on the season finale of Saturday Night Live.

A little more than two minutes into the track, the rapper split the front of his pants. He kept his hand over his crotch for most of the rest of the performance.

"i know i do a lot of planned s**t but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them,” Lil Nas X tweeted Sunday morning.

“I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo”

Lil Nas X performed his hit song backed by a bevy of male dancers – including one who rubbed his hand over the rap star’s crotch and one who licked his neck. According to Lil Nas X, his SNL debut did not go smoothly from the beginning.

“At first i was afraid to even perform,” he explained in a tweet. “Then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish.

“everything happens for a reason tho.”

Lil Nas X also made a cameo in a Pride music video featuring three openly gay members of the SNL cast with host Anya Taylor-Joy and, later, he performed his new single "Sun Goes Down" – without a wardrobe malfunction.

Watch Lil Nas X on SNL below: