WATCH: Lizzo, Austin Butler Wish You A Merry Christmas

If you didn’t get enough of Austin Butler and Lizzo on Saturday Night Live, head to TikTok for more of the pair.

Butler and Lizzo teamed up for a quick chorus of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” in a clip she shared on Thursday.

Lizzo captioned it: “If we show up as Christmas carolers at your house wyd?”

Butler hosted the Dec. 17 episode of SNL and Lizzo was the musical guest. She performed her Special track “Break Up Twice” and a cover of Stevie Wonder’s 1967 tune “Someday at Christmas.”

Butler, who portrayed Elvis Presley on the big screen earlier this year, closed the show by serenading departing SNL cast member Cecily Strong with “Blue Christmas.”

Watch the TikTok below: