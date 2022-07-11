WATCH: Lizzo Does TikTok Duet With V Of BTS
Lizzo appears to be manifesting a collaboration with BTS member V – and fans are onboard.
In the latest BTS VLOG, V is seen driving around while listening to an eclectic playlist that includes songs by Canada’s Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. But, he starts with Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”
“V MADE A TIKTOK DANCE TO ABOUT DAMN TIME IM CRYING IN THE CLUB RN,” Lizzo captioned a clip on TikTok. On Twitter, she wrote “Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?” along with a series of emojis.
Lizzo later shared a TikTok duet in which she synced with V’s facial expressions and in-car dance moves. She included the hashtag “#VIZZO.”
Fans – many of whom reacted with words like “cute” and “adorable” – were quick to call for the two pop stars to release something together.
“The collab we deserve,” commented one. Another wrote: “Waiting for the day y’all collab omg.”
@lizzo #duet with @lizzo ♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
