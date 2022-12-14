WATCH: Lizzo Goes Day Drinking With Seth Myers

Lizzo had lots of laughs – but declined to "break the internet" – while day drinking with Seth Myers on Tuesday's episode of Late Night.

The pop star was tested on her memory of some of her fashion statements and challenged not to laugh at bad "nog nog" jokes. During a segment dubbed “About Damn Wine,” Lizzo demonstrated the proper way to “wag the bag.”

She then played a drinking game called “Truth Hurts” where she had to answer personal questions or take a shot. Myers asked her about her rider demands (“tampons”) and to choose who is the most powerful between Oprah and Beyoncé. Wisely, she took a shot. “I don’t want the smoke," explained Lizzo.

When asked to name the most overrated artist in music, Lizzo did not hesitate. “Are you crazy?," she asked Myers. "Have you lost your f**king mind? If I say this and break the internet... I'm not going to ... The internet's already in shambles."

Watch all the alcohol-fueled fun below: