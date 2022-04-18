WATCH: Lizzo Makes Cameo In Unaired 'SNL' Music Video

Lizzo portrayed The Algorithm in a music video that was cut from this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The star, who hosted and performed as musical guest on the show, makes a cameo in “Sensual Evening In,” in which cast members Chris Redd and Bowen Yang, as duo Baskin & Robbins, sing about eating dinner while watching YouTube.

“I am The Algorithm and I’m here to help / B**ch, I know you better than you know yourself,” she rapped. “Oh, you watch travel vids? I can show you the world / Here’s the 10 most savage moments from The Golden Girls / I’ll take you down roads that you never seen/ B**ch-, I’m the architect of y’all’s reality.”

Also cut from the broadcast was a “Costco Meeting” sketch in which Lizzo teamed up with Glitter Revolution on a song to entice kids to spend money at the store.

Viewers did get to see Lizzo in a sketch that poked fun at the lyrics of hits by The Black Eyed Peas and in a pre-taped bit where she brainstormed a track called “Horny Zookeeper.” She also showed off her flute and twerking skills in a sketch.