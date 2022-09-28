WATCH: Lizzo Makes History By Playing Crystal Flute

Lizzo made history on Tuesday night by playing a 200-year-old crystal flute once owned by U.S. president James Madison.

The U.S. Library of Congress, which boasts the largest collection of flutes in the world, loaned Lizzo the instrument during the Washington, D.C. stop of her Special Tour.

“IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM,” the 34-year-old pop star exclaimed in an Instagram post. "LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT.

“NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO.”

Before playing a few notes (and twerking), Lizzo told the crowd the flute was a gift to Madison from a French flute designer to celebrate his second term in office. "We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for presenting that history and making history freaking cool. History is freaking cool, you guys!”

Canadian singer Grimes agreed. "This is the most high fantasy thing I’ve ever seen in the real world omg," she wrote in the comments of Lizzo's Instagram post. "A mythical crystal flute no one has ever heard play? This is some elf s**t."