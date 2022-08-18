WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Nervously Auditions On 'The X Factor'

Louis Tomlinson was noticeably nervous as he stepped out onto The X Factor stage in 2010, according to newly-released footage from the show.

“I’m so nervous,” he said softly after auditioning. “Please give me a chance.”

Tomlinson, who was 18 at the time, compared himself to English singer James Morrison and told the judges: “I love singing and it means so much to me. I just want to give it my best.”

Tomlinson first delivered a bit of “Elvis Ain’t Dead” by Scouting For Girls and then sang some of the Plain White T’s song “Hey There Delilah.”

Guest judge Nicole Scherzinger noted how nervous Tomlinson seemed but said he had an “amazing connection with music” and “really” liked him.

Simon Cowell complimented Tomlinson’s “sense of style” and added: “You’ve got an interesting voice.” Louis Walsh said there was definitely a “liveability factor.”

The X Factor previously released extended cuts of auditions by Tomlinson's eventual One Direction mates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Last month, it shared footage of the judges putting the five hopefuls together. “They’re the cutest boy band ever,” Scherzinger said. “I love it!”

One Direction went on to become a global phenomenon and released five studio albums between 2011 and 2015 that spawned hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life” and “Best Song Ever.”

Tomlinson, 30, released his debut album Walls in 2020.

Watch his extended audition below: