WATCH: Luke Combs Shares Wedding Moments In Music Video

Luke Combs is giving fans a look at his wedding last summer in the video for his song “Forever After All.”

“It features footage from the best day of my life,” Combs wrote on Instagram. “The day I got to marry my best friend.”

The 31-year-old country star tied the knot with Nicole Hocking last August in Florida. The couple began dating in 2016 and were engaged in 2018.

“They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain’t seen us together,” he sings. "A love like that makes a man have second thoughts / Maybe some things last forever after all.”

Written with Rob Williford and Drew Parker, “Forever After All” is from What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe edition of Combs' 2020 album What You See Is What You Get. Released last October, the song was his highest-charting single ever.

Watch the video for “Forever After All” below: