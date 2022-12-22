WATCH: Mac DeMarco Delivers A Christmas Classic

Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco is celebrating the holidays with his own version of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The B.C.-born, Alberta-raised 32-year-old shared his annual festive cover with a video that shows him riding a motorbike around Los Angeles while wearing an inflatable Santa Claus costume. He is joined by Dan McNeill as a gingerbread man.

“I care about you, I miss you, I think of you always,” DeMarco wrote in a description of the video on YouTube. “Merry Christmas.”

Last year, DeMarco put his spin on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and in 2020 he did “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

DeMarco has not released a full-length album since 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy.

Check out "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" below: