WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly Debuts 'Papercuts'

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered “Papercuts,” his latest collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The first single from MGK’s forthcoming album Born With Horns, which is expected to drop before the end of the year. It is his sixth studio album and first since 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall.

“Papercuts” arrived with a video, directed by Cole Bennett, in which the 31-year-old rocker sports a shaved head.

MGK and Barker previously worked together on tracks like “I Think I’m OKAY,” “Pill Breaker,” “A Girl Like You” and “Love Race.”

Check out the “Papercuts” video below: