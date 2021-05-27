WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly Premieres 'Love Race' Video

Machine Gun Kelly goes to “Emo Pointe” summer camp in the video for “love race,” a song featuring Sleeping with Sirens singer Kellin Quinn and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The killer video was directed by MGK with Issac Rentz.

On Sunday, MGK was named Top Rock Artist and the winner of Top Rock Album (for Tickets to my Downfall) at the Billboard Music Awards. Tonight, “bloody valentine” is up for Alternative Rock Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Check out the “love race” video below: