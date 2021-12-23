WATCH: Mariah Carey Surprises McDonald's Workers

Mariah Carey gave employees of a McDonald’s in Aspen, Colorado a surprise they won’t soon forget.

The pop superstar and her children Monroe and Moroccan first went to the drive-thru, where Monroe screamed into the mic with an exaggerated New York City accent – prompting the frustrated worker to ask: “Ma’am, can you please just leave the store and never come back?”

Carey, dressed in one of her signature gowns in festive red, then made her entrance.

As any true diva would, the singer complained about how she looked inside the fast food restaurant. “First of all, this lighting is killing me,” she said.

Carey posed for photos with several McDonald’s workers – wisely refusing one’s request that she remove her mask – and bonded with one over their mutual love of singer Donny Hathaway.

McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. wraps up its “Mariah Menu" promotion on Thursday.