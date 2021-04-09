WATCH: Max Parker Premieres 'Good Time' Video

Max Parker has premiered the video for “Good Time,” the single he released last month ahead of his forthcoming debut album.

The rising Canadian pop star said the song, which he penned with Derek Hoffman, is about moving past a relationship without bitterness.

“When you think of a romantic relationship, or even hanging out with your best friends or people that are important to you at a certain point in time of your life, you feel like nothing can break the experience or relationship. Until it does,” he explained in a note to fans.

“So, it got me thinking, after you kinda grieve that time in your life, suddenly you’re so thankful that the experience actually happened and that it was, in fact, a good time!”

The video, shot at the basketball courts in Toronto’s David Crombie Park, features some not-so-subtle “looks curated from the Boss x NBA collection," according to a release.

When he debuted the song, Parker said: “I want ‘Good Time’ to have all the positive feels (especially as we get our lives and this world back to a ‘new’ normal), hanging outside with friends just because, or playing sports, or listening to music, with good memories, happy times, no regrets.”

Watch the video below: