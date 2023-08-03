Watch Megan Thee Stallion In The Trailer For 'D*cks: The Musical'

Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her silver screen debut in the upcoming musical comedy, D*cks: The Musical.

Billed as A24's first musical, the R-rated comedy directed by Larry Charles (Borat) finds the rapper playing the boss of co-workers who one day realize they are identical twin brothers. The trailer features A LOT of salty language and, you guessed it, d*ck jokes, so you have been warned!

Here is the official synopsis:

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Last year Megan Thee Stallion showed off her acting chops with a recurring role on the MCU series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

You can watch the trailer below but note that the language is extremely NSFW.

D*cks: The Musical opens in theatres on September 29.